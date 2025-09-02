Family Office Research LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF $SNSR

Family Office Research LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Global X Internet of Things ETF makes up 0.6% of Family Office Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Family Office Research LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

SNSR opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

