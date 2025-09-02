Family Office Research LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Family Office Research LLC reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Family Office Research LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

