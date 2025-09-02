Family Office Research LLC Buys Shares of 10,356 iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARTY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.
iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of ARTY opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17.
About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF
The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.
