Family Office Research LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Family Office Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

