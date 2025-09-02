Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 2.5% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $16,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

