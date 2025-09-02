Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Stake Reduced by Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,010,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $40,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.