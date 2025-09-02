ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. $ALXO Position Lessened by MPM Bioimpact LLC

MPM Bioimpact LLC decreased its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,434 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALXO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 84,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

ALX Oncology Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ALXO opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

