MPM Bioimpact LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK

MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 26.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,465. This represents a 41.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $57,741.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,055.50. This trade represents a 21.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

