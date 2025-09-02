MPM Bioimpact LLC Sells 6,282 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

MPM Bioimpact LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience accounts for about 1.8% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MPM Bioimpact LLC owned about 0.44% of Twist Bioscience worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $93,429.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,157.35. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $60,005.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,093,164.32. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $193,852. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.