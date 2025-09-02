Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kroger by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 933,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.