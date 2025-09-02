Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after buying an additional 893,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after buying an additional 706,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,641,000 after buying an additional 112,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,543,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,664,000 after buying an additional 333,428 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average of $138.10. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

