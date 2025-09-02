Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its position in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,312 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HudBay Minerals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,398,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,738,000 after buying an additional 131,012 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in HudBay Minerals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,662,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,601 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in HudBay Minerals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,549,372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,745 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HudBay Minerals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,927,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 847,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HudBay Minerals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,289,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Veritas upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. HudBay Minerals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 17.0%. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

