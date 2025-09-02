Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $537.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $537.58 and a 200-day moving average of $503.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $416.00 and a twelve month high of $570.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.