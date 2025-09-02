Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 158.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,948,000 after purchasing an additional 960,603 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,519,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,781,000 after purchasing an additional 265,873 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,659,000 after acquiring an additional 326,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,097,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,152,000 after acquiring an additional 121,616 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.82.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

