13,249 Shares in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 217.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -129.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.97 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $474,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 517,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,394,529.46. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $7,141,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,314,085 shares of company stock valued at $143,324,991. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

