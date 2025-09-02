The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $33.49 Million Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,919 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Equity Residential worth $33,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.16.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

