The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $28,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $163.29 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $230.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -122.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.69.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

