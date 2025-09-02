The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Public Storage $PSA

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $31,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.62.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $294.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.02. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.86%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

