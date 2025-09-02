4,568 Shares in Nutanix $NTNX Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 17.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,075. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at $420,954,747.08. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock valued at $421,797,778. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.