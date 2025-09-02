Chiron Capital Management LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.3% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.35.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $261.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

