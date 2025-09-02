Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 40,707 Shares of NatWest Group plc $NWG

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 1,102.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 550,764 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,715,000 after purchasing an additional 611,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 390.0%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

