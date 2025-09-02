Objective Co. Limited (OCL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on September 15th

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 44.4% increase from Objective’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

Objective Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82.

About Objective

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies information technology software and services in Australia and internationally. It offers Objective 3Sixty to discover, organize, and manage enterprise information; Objective Nexus, a SaaS based solution providing records compliance, enterprise scale information management, and process automation; Objective Inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; Objective Keyplan, an end-to-end solution for the planning policy process; Objective ECM, an information management and process automation solution; Objective Connect, a secure external file sharing application; Objective Redact, a redaction software for security conscious organizations; and Objective GOV365.

