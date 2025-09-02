Objective Co. Limited (OCL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on September 15th

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 44.4% increase from Objective’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Objective Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82.
About Objective
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Objective
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Objective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Objective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.