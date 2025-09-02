Adrad Holdings Limited (AHL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 28th

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Sunday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 289.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 31.3% increase from Adrad’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Adrad Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.46.
