Pacific Current Group Limited (PAC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.28 on October 9th

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 254.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 21.7% increase from Pacific Current Group’s previous final dividend of $0.23.
Pacific Current Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $610.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.
About Pacific Current Group
