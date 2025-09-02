Pacific Current Group Limited (PAC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.28 on October 9th

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 254.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 21.7% increase from Pacific Current Group’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

Pacific Current Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $610.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

About Pacific Current Group

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Melbourne, Australia.

