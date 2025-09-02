Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ALI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 10.0% increase from Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $416.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47.
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Company Profile
