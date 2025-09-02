LandBridge Company LLC (LB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

LandBridge Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LB opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. LandBridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LandBridge by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

