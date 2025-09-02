Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 2.6% increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.
Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.4%
NASDAQ PFG opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.97.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
