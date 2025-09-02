RA Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,136,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.07% of Arcus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Gilead Sciences Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. now owns 31,424,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,684,000 after buying an additional 1,363,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,687,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after buying an additional 1,298,584 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,523,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,471,000 after buying an additional 45,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 178,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 228,325 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

RCUS stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.82. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 109.56%.The company’s revenue was up 310.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.