MPM Bioimpact LLC Sells 3,579 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

MPM Bioimpact LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Natera makes up approximately 3.8% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MPM Bioimpact LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Natera by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Natera by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Natera by 1,126.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 233,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 214,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Natera by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $418,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,082. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $719,480.64. Following the sale, the director owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,628.48. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,594 shares of company stock worth $7,312,528. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.77. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

