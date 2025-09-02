1,577,106 Shares in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON Acquired by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,577,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,288,000. Disc Medicine makes up about 1.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 4.56% of Disc Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 13,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.41). Equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRON shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

In other Disc Medicine news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $1,925,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,943.24. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $139,575.61. Following the sale, the director owned 590,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,045,599.63. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,909 shares of company stock worth $8,006,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

