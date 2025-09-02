RA Capital Management L.P. Makes New $35.46 Million Investment in Urogen Pharma $URGN

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,206,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,461,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Urogen Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 5.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 333,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 67.1% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 148,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

URGN stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $899.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

Urogen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 164.44%.The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 148,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,171.01. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $143,971.08. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,156.88. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,833 shares of company stock valued at $457,467. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on URGN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

