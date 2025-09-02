Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of Victory Capital worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.89 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.