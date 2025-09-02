RA Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Humacyte, Inc. $HUMA

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,312,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Humacyte by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,848,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,268 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Humacyte by 2,795.1% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 876,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 846,070 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Humacyte Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 591,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $934,862.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 591,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $934,862.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,482,090 shares of company stock worth $7,466,382 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humacyte Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

