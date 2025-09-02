MPM Bioimpact LLC Boosts Stake in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. $WVE

MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. WAVE Life Sciences makes up 2.1% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MPM Bioimpact LLC’s holdings in WAVE Life Sciences were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,370,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,712,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 853,589 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,463,000. Stempoint Capital LP grew its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 721,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 421,209 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WAVE Life Sciences

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $85,192.70. Following the sale, the director owned 29,645 shares in the company, valued at $261,172.45. This represents a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 217,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,195,245.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,100. The trade was a 64.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,893 shares of company stock worth $2,631,568. 23.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of -1.16.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

WAVE Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Further Reading

