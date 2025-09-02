Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 2.5% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.