EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802,201 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,506 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

