Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 675.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,724 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,096,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 78,790 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 3,380,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,864,000 after acquiring an additional 102,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

