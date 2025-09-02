iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,577 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $37,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,138,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

