EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,783 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

