EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after buying an additional 923,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after buying an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after buying an additional 347,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,958,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,924,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IJR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

