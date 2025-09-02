Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AMLP opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.