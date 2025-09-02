EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50,913 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,913 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $61,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.44. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

