The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TJX opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

