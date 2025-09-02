Medifast (NYSE:MED) vs. BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Medifast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of BranchOut Food shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Medifast has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 0 1 0 0 2.00 BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 0.00

Medifast currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Medifast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medifast is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

Profitability

This table compares Medifast and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 0.76% 2.00% 1.50% BranchOut Food -51.87% -187.09% -42.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medifast and BranchOut Food”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $602.46 million 0.26 $2.09 million $0.32 43.94 BranchOut Food $6.52 million 3.92 -$4.75 million ($0.65) -3.34

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food. BranchOut Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medifast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medifast beats BranchOut Food on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names. The company markets its products through point-of-sale transactions, as well as through ecommerce platform. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

