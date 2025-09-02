TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO) vs. CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) Head-To-Head Review

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) and TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and TOYO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% TOYO N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and TOYO”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million 1.15 -$56.45 million N/A N/A TOYO $176.96 million 1.47 $40.61 million N/A N/A

TOYO has higher revenue and earnings than CSLM Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of TOYO shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of TOYO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CSLM Acquisition and TOYO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50 TOYO 0 0 0 0 0.00

CSLM Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 297.35%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than TOYO.

Volatility and Risk

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOYO has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

About TOYO

TOYO Co. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. The company was founded on November 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

