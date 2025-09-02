Analyzing Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) & Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Business Bank and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Business Bank 16.68% N/A N/A Bank of the James Financial Group 11.72% 10.45% 0.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commonwealth Business Bank and Bank of the James Financial Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Business Bank $122.69 million N/A $22.43 million $1.90 5.63 Bank of the James Financial Group $59.78 million N/A $7.94 million $1.59 9.77

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Commonwealth Business Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Commonwealth Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of the James Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Commonwealth Business Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Commonwealth Business Bank pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Commonwealth Business Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Commonwealth Business Bank has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats Commonwealth Business Bank on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Business Bank

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company provides mortgage banking; investment advisory services; securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

