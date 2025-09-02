DRW Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

DRW Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Corning by 151.7% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. The trade was a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,449,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

