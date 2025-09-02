DRW Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Diageo plc $DEO

DRW Securities LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.91. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

