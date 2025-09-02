Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 174.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,521 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,561,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 176,919.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,891,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,889,000 after buying an additional 19,880,432 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,829,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,306,000 after buying an additional 18,882,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

