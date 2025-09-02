Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,761 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 408.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,378.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 53.7% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 117,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after buying an additional 40,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

SBAC opened at $204.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.13. SBA Communications Corporation has a twelve month low of $192.55 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

